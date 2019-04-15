The Moscow Minimalists

Here comes the young designer, carrying his old chairs. For Harry Nuriev, who hails from the trading city of Stavropol in the North Caucasus and is now based in hyper-paced Moscow, staying grounded has been essential. It’s cost him some sweat and tears, but also helped forge his young studio. In just under two years, his practice, Crosby Studios—named for a flash of inspiration he had while walking along Manhattan’s Crosby Street—has completed commissions that include workspaces, cafes, and even penthouses.