Graphic Design That Goes Beyond Traditional Dimensions

Felix Pfäffli may well have been destined to be a graphic designer. Born and raised in Switzerland—home of the International Typographic Style—Pfäffli, 29, "grew up surrounded by people who love to design," he says, noting that his father and brother are graphic artists as well. Best known for typographically savvy posters and editorial work, he’s taken up the mantle with his diverse yet consistently eye-catching body of work since starting his independent studio, Feixen, in 2010.