Graphic Design That Goes Beyond Traditional Dimensions
Felix Pfäffli may well have been destined to be a graphic designer. Born and raised in Switzerland—home of the International Typographic Style—Pfäffli, 29, "grew up surrounded by people who love to design," he says, noting that his father and brother are graphic artists as well. Best known for typographically savvy posters and editorial work, he’s taken up the mantle with his diverse yet consistently eye-catching body of work since starting his independent studio, Feixen, in 2010.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.