Every Chair Tells a Story
By Iain Aitch
Designer Yinka Ilori narrates his personal experience by creating upcycled chairs.

Street-corner finds are the starting place for the upcycled chairs of designer Yinka Ilori, who takes each object’s past with his personal narrative. Drawing inspiration from parables passed down from his Nigerian parents, Ilori, 29, often decorates his work with the distinctive Dutch Wax batik–print fabrics that are closely associated with Nigerian design despite their European origins.

