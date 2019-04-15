When Good Graphic Design Translates to Great Objects
It’s hard to find something more perfectly of-the-moment (at least in Scandinavian design) than the graphic work of Kristina Krogh, which already has a comfortable home in the furniture designs of the Ferm Living collection. In her prints, rigid structures grapple for footing in a decadent dreamscape, sometimes anchored to borders and other times floating freely in untethered white space. "My artwork is built around a certain dynamic and graphic rhythm," Krogh explains. "Geometrics, aesthetic lines, patterns, and distinctly different textures are some of the things I love."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.