When Good Graphic Design Translates to Great Objects

It’s hard to find something more perfectly of-the-moment (at least in Scandinavian design) than the graphic work of Kristina Krogh, which already has a comfortable home in the furniture designs of the Ferm Living collection. In her prints, rigid structures grapple for footing in a decadent dreamscape, sometimes anchored to borders and other times floating freely in untethered white space. "My artwork is built around a certain dynamic and graphic rhythm," Krogh explains. "Geometrics, aesthetic lines, patterns, and distinctly different textures are some of the things I love."