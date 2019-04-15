Two Seats Are Better Than One
When he was still in architecture school, Thom Fougere found himself drawn "to a human scale—chairs and cups instead of rooms and buildings," he says. With his focus turned toward furniture and accessories, he served as creative director of Winnipeg-based brand EQ3 at the age of 24 before launching his own studio in fall 2015. Nonetheless, Fougere retains an architect’s interest in the body and "how people approach an object," he explains, "and what they might not know they need." That spatial awareness plays out in his Saddle Chair, part of a collection he showed at the 2016 Stockholm Furniture Fair. Its square seat is joined to two backs, which touch at a 90-degree angle; the user can sit upright, or turn sideways and recline with their legs on an attached footrest. Combining two chairs in one, and it was conceived "to bring something new to the world that’s functional but poetic and honest."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.