The Globetrotting Designer That Takes on Challenges of All Scales
Dwell Magazine

The Globetrotting Designer That Takes on Challenges of All Scales

Add to
Like
Share
By Michael Dumiak and Dwell
Size doesn't intimidate this ambitious designer.

From her studio in Neukölln, Berlin, Joa Herrenknecht is at ease with the nomadic qualities of her life. Born in Saskatoon, Canada, she was raised by a Colombian mother and a German father, grew up near the Black Forest in southwest Germany, and went on to study in Sydney, Australia. With constant movement comes perspective: "What you surround yourself with can change the way you feel," she says. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.