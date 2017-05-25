Sign In
Park Street Renovation
The renovation of Katie and John Eller's Park Street Residence in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco began with a...
15 Modern Summer Rentals
Plan your summer getaways with our picks for Airbnb rentals with great design.
By the Book
This modern log cabin from architecture students at Auburn University was designed to be completed for $20,000—an admirable...
An Arctic White Kitchen Renovation in Connecticut
For an architect’s family getaway in Connecticut, the kitchen is no shrinking violet.
Melissa Manfull's Tesseracts
The term Tesseract was coined in the 19th century by science fiction writer Charles Howard Hinton to describe the 4-dimensional,...
Kilo Design + BIG + Skibsted Ideation
Exciting news in the design world: Danish powerhouse designer firms Kilo Design (headed by Lars Holme Larsen), BIG (led by Bjarke...
Harvey Road by Erbar Mattes
Harvey Road is a minimal residence located in London, England, designed by Erbar Mattes.
Six Prefab Concrete Cabins Pop Up in the Foothills of Portugal
SUMMARY uses its affordable Gomos System to construct a 10,743-square-foot prefab development in just eight months.
This Northern California Prefab Gets a Dose of Universal Design
Thanks to a prefab in-law unit, an octogenarian modernist lives independently on a peaceful, verdant site in Northern California.
This Modular Home Company Designs Prefabs Inspired by Joseph Eichler
With a sleek prototype in Emeryville, California, under its belt, Simpatico Homes sets out to redefine prefab's cost –and...
Green Planning in North Dakota
Amid the tall grasses and open skies of the Great Plains, forward-thinking urban planning ideas take root in North Dakota.
Salvaged Wood Renovation in Portland
Custom woodwork and an open interior define a 520-square-foot backyard retreat for a busy family.
Jaime Hayon Reimagines a Room in an Iconic Copenhagen Hotel
In 1958, Arne Jacobsen designed the SAS Royal Hotel in Copenhagen—an emblem of midcentury Scandinavia.
Text Appeal
Will Robison and Jacob Krupnick believe that transforming basic transactions into “retail experiments” will change the rapport we...
New Power Generation
Long before smoke-spouting power plants were relegated to the remote outskirts of the industrial city, large-scale energy...
From Textiles and Scents, to Posters and a 3D-Printed Pavilion, the Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial Ponders Beauty
Curator Ellen Lupton walks us through a few of the highlights from "Beauty," the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s...
A Trio of Schindler Houses Brings Together Three Design-Minded Los Angeles Families
Architect Steven Ehrlich of EYRC leads the charge renovating these side-by-side properties.
Q&A: Campana Brothers
The Brazilian furniture designers and Clerkenwell headliners discuss letting the material make decisions and designing furniture...
Space Living: Astro Home
You’ve known you were destined to dwell in outer space ever since you first saw The Jetsons.
City Guide: 10 Places to Visit in Mexico City
Michel Rojkind and Gerardo Salinas of Rojkind Arquitectos have taken on commissions all over the world, but the work they have...