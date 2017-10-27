15 Modern Summer Rentals

At its best, Airbnb offers more than just an affordable place to stay that's part of a network of rental properties in 192 countries and more than 34,000 cities: It promises a way to escape and gain new perspectives when traveling. Dwell also discovered there are plenty of spots on site that provide exceptional examples of modern design and architecture, with personal touches that go well beyond a nice welcome basket (in-unit halfpipe, anyone?). Some of our favorites include a cabin within a loft in Williamsburg, an architect-designed beach home in Australia, a retro-future capsule hotel in Tokyo, and an off-the-grid dwelling in the California desert, perfect for any nature lovers (or NSA whistleblowers).