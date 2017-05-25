Park Street Renovation

The original home was built in 1901, five years before the 1906 earthquake and fires that destroyed much of the city. Since then, Bernal Heights has created its own planning code which requires new renovation to include two side-by-side, off-street parking spaces since the winding roads of the area make parking problematic. To do so, Willmer had to create a new, wider garage, but when she presented the design to the board for review, the historic technicians said that they wanted Willmer to keep the original garage door in order to maintain the historic fabric of the neighborhood. In the end, Willmer was able to keep the original door and gain permission to forgo adding the second parking space. "The Ellers didn't want to park two cars inside the house," she says. "It took up too much space."



Photo by Ken Gutmaker