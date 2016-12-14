Kilo Design + BIG + Skibsted Ideation

The firms and their leaders have worked together before but the new collaboration is aimed to merge "the production know-how and design sensibility of Kilo Design, the big ideas and large-scale perspectives of BIG architects, and the idea-driven innovation and brand awareness of Skibsted Ideation," they say.

KiBiSi founders (left to right) Lars Holme Larsen, Bjarke Ingels, and Jens Martin Skibsted.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Their new site, KiBiSi.com, features work that Larsen, Ingels, and Skibsted have co-designed in the past as well as new designs set to be in stores in the new year, including the Hay Expo Chair designed for the Danish EXPO Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai Expo and HAY Hole Plate Table, inspired by the design of the BIG Mountain Dwellings.

Bubbles Table by KiBiSi. Designed in 2007. Limited Edition.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

To see images of KiBiSi's work, please visit our slideshow.

Oki Cutlery by KiBiSi. Designed in 2007 to combine the idea of a chopstick rest ("hashi oki") with Scandinavian cutlery design so the ends of the forks, spoons, and knives never touch the tabletop. In prototyping phase.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Puma UM Backpack by KiBiSi. Designed in 2005.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Bunch of Bulbs pendant lamp by KiBiSi. Designed in 2005 with standard plumbing fittings. Limited Edition.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Puma UM Jacket by KiBiSi. Designed in 2005.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Moire Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2008 for the 8 House in Copenhagen. Concept.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Aiaiai TMA Headphones by KiBiSi. Designed in 2009. In stores in 2010.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

HAY Expo Chair by KiBiSi. Designed in 2009 for the Danish EXPO Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai Expo. In stores in 2010.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

HAY Hole Plate Table by KiBiSi. Designed in 2009 for the 8 House in Copenhagen with reference to the Mountain Dwellings by BIG. In stores in 2010



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Puma Shoe by KiBiSi. Designed in 2006. Limited Edition.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Biomega Copenhagen Lady bike by KiBiSi. Designed in 2009. In stores.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Roulade by KiBiSi. Designed in 2007 as a "meeting between mattress and Chesterfield, chair and couch." Limited Edition.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi

Knot pendant lamp by KiBiSi. Designed in 2005. Limited Edition.



Photo courtesy of KiBiSi