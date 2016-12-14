Kilo Design + BIG + Skibsted Ideation

Exciting news in the design world: Danish powerhouse designer firms Kilo Design (headed by Lars Holme Larsen), BIG (led by Bjarke Ingels), and Skibsted Ideation (founded by Jens artin Skibsted) have decided to join forces to create a new "idea-driven industrial design firm," KiBiSi.
The firms and their leaders have worked together before but the new collaboration is aimed to merge "the production know-how and design sensibility of Kilo Design, the big ideas and large-scale perspectives of BIG architects, and the idea-driven innovation and brand awareness of Skibsted Ideation," they say.
Their new site, KiBiSi.com, features work that Larsen, Ingels, and Skibsted have co-designed in the past as well as new designs set to be in stores in the new year, including the Hay Expo Chair designed for the Danish EXPO Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai Expo and HAY Hole Plate Table, inspired by the design of the BIG Mountain Dwellings.
