Green Planning in North Dakota

Like many low-density cities, Fargo, North Dakota (population 107,000), is a victim of sprawl. To combat his hometown’s swelling city limits, developer Doug Burgum applied the infill and adaptive reuse lessons he gleaned while living in San Francisco and Chicago. "You can’t have a healthy community without a healthy core," he says. "And people want to live in a vibrant core, whether it’s in Fargo or in California."