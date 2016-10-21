Harvey Road by Erbar Mattes

Situated on a quiet residential street in Crouch End, the house is the home of a family with two children. The former ground floor layout was biased towards the front of the house, resulting in undefined open spaces, mainly oriented towards the street and a neighboring infill extension. The re-structured and enlarged floor plan inverts this situation by refocusing the attention towards the garden. The deep plan was maximized by creating two complimentary living spaces – an active rear ‘garden room’ and a calm, enclosed drawing room – whilst providing ancillary functions in the darker central area of the plan.

Photography by Ståle Eriksen







