The Frank Lloyd Wright Protégé Behind the Most Modern Town in Michigan
Dow Chemical put Midland on the map, architect Alden B. Dow—a local scion and former Taliesin fellow—transformed its landscape.
Text by
If the great Wrightian strain of American modernism is about stitching a structure seamlessly into the landscape, Alden B. Dow (1904-1983) is its most committed tailor, an architect who ardently took his small, Midwestern hometown as his cloth and thread.
