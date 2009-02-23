Melissa Manfull's Tesseracts

Manfull's ink on paper pieces create impossible worlds that seem to draw inspiration equally from Jules Verne novels, Gothic architecture, Victorian mansions, Russian Constructivism, the shire and the future. Unencumbered by the normal constraints of architecture, her meticulously drawn structures float on the page, unobstructed by gravity or environment. Each land is allowed to exist in undefined space condensing time and style into a drawing rendered with the accuracy of an architect's hand.



See Tesseracts at the Taylor de Cordoba Gallery on La Cienega in Culver City.