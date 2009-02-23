View Photos
Melissa Manfull's Tesseracts
Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet –
The term Tesseract was coined in the 19th century by science fiction writer Charles Howard Hinton to describe the 4-dimensional, convex-sided geometric form related to a cube. A new exhibition of Melissa Manfull's explores these forms through 2D drawings that combine natural and manmade architecture in multi-dimensional, almost optical illusion-inducing imagery.
Manfull's ink on paper pieces create impossible worlds that seem to draw inspiration equally from Jules Verne novels, Gothic architecture, Victorian mansions, Russian Constructivism, the shire and the future. Unencumbered by the normal constraints of architecture, her meticulously drawn structures float on the page, unobstructed by gravity or environment. Each land is allowed to exist in undefined space condensing time and style into a drawing rendered with the accuracy of an architect's hand.
See Tesseracts at the Taylor de Cordoba Gallery on La Cienega in Culver City.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.