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All Photos/living/furniture : recliner/lighting : pendant

Living Room Recliner Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
The “blue room” gets its name from the storage tower and daybed Sol and Eze designed for it. “We wanted the objects in the apartment to interplay and work in relation to each other—as if they were floating together in space,” Eze says.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Amanda got rid of the mirrored wall and installed FLOS AIM Pendant Lights in the living room.
An abstract painting by Fong Min Liao lends a graphic focus on the white walls next to a shelf displaying Amanda’s ceramic collection.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
“Curves felt like a small but significant detail in making the space feel more generous,” Robinson says. The media niche is accented with custom white oak shelving with rounded corners and a flat-edge profile. Opposite sits a sectional and recliner from Room & Board. The handmade rug is from Kravet, the side tables are from Design Within Reach, and the vintage mirror is from Baker Furniture.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
In the sitting room, folding doors open to the lush backyard, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
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The atrium also leads directly into the expansive great room, which features tongue-and-groove ceilings that have been painted white.
Another original Eichler element which the homeowners have chosen to keep is the concrete masonry fireplace.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Kettal lounge chairs are featured in the wellness center.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
Though loads of natural light comes in from the courtyard, these large skylights also afford a view of the sky. The coffee table is from Modernica and the Eames Lounge is from Herman Miller.
A handful of modernist classics—an Eames Lounge, a Bubble Lamp by George Nelson, and a shell armchair from Modernica—kit out the living room and kitchen.
The living area now feels open and bright and showcases the couple’s appreciation for furniture design and artwork. The family opted for a Camber sectional and rug from Design Within Reach, coffee table from Steven Alan Home, and replica Eames Lounge to outfit the space.
In the living room, layers of plaster were removed to expose the original brick fireplace surround, and a brick step was added; the black metal gas insert is by Heat &amp; Glo. Tablo Tables from Normann Copenhagen sit on a rug from Safavieh, and the light fixture was designed and fabricated by Nathan Warner of Warbach. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
Sideboard from One Kings Lane
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design updated a split-level ranch house in Portland by introducing a clean white palette and vintage furnishings.
Solid white oak flooring is installed throughout. The home's windows and doors are by Andersen Windows.
Furniture groupings and bright, dramatic accents—like the sapphire banana-fiber rug by Kamy Maison in the main living area—further divide the interior into distinct yet flexible stations. The trio of seating options includes wood-and-cane Cosme Velho armchairs by Claudia Moreira Salles, a plush Soft Dream leather sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform, and a blue Fergana sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Just beyond, a Fina table, also by Salles, joins Marta chairs by Aristeu Pires and Torch pendants by Sylvain Willenz to form the dining area.
Pelle pendants dangle above a PlanToys children’s table in the original cottage, now a great room. Mill Valley, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
In the living room, mid-century classics are the foundation while art from the house’s “coming out” party by Enrique Ciapara adds some personality.
Bowie and Malboeuf’s unit occupies three levels facing the property’s backyard. The living-dining room has a mix of vintage pieces—a Wassily chair by Marcel Breuer and an LC4 chaise by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand—alongside furniture from CB2.
A classic piece like this Eames lounge chair appears dressed down next to a hammock in the office space. Also featured are wooden office chairs by Norman Cherner.
Salon of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra Apartment Tented fabric provides separation for the bedroom, and plays off the room's array of textures. Photo by Steve Herud
Study fitted out with new custom white oak bookshelves