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All Photos/living/furniture : recliner/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Recliner Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

In the living area, a dry packet stone fireplace frames a fire grate that was forged by an expert blacksmith.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
Living Room
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Another look at the fireplace with its brass chimney cover and floating marble hearth.
The new mantel uses tiles from Ann Sachs, and clear cedar panels accent the wall.
In a Portland home, Rise Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture led a renovation that would respect the home's original aesthetic and make it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
By focusing on warming tones and woods throughout the home, Rerucha mixed modern and rustic to create a soothing retreat.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
The white interiors are bright and airy, integrating a sense of the surrounding nature while also providing spectacular views of Lake Montauk.
The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
A wall of windows frames the spectacular view of the lake and imparts a dynamic sense of place throughout the open-plan living area.
Another original Eichler element which the homeowners have chosen to keep is the concrete masonry fireplace.
A wood-burning stove keeps the living room extra-warm and cozy in winter.
The hexagonal wood paneling.
Hilton’s rounded-form Balzac collection, which debuted in the early 1990s, continues to be a bestseller.