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All Photos/living/furniture : recliner/furniture : end tables

Living Room Recliner End Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
The floors are polished concrete, a money-saving move that allowed for splurges like the floor-to-ceiling windows from Chicago Tempered Glass set in Tubelite frames.
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
A discerning pairing of treasured art and items lends some corners of the home a gallery-like feel.
Using a natural material palette helps Ridge Mountain Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects blend in with its surroundings: the concrete complements the light browns and tans of the surrounding mountains, while Cor-ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material.
The corner living room overlooks northwestern views of the Transamerica Pyramid, Alcatraz, and Angel Island. The furnishings are by Minotti, including the Seymour seating system, Leslie armchairs, and the Davis ottoman.
A hand-cut stone fireplace anchors one corner of the living room, which offers space for several seating areas. Long stretches of wall space also create the perfect canvas for displaying artwork.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
In the sitting room, folding doors open to the lush backyard, establishing a seamless indoor-outdoor connection.
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The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
The leather sofas in the living area are designed by Brazilian designer Jose Rodrigues.
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
Living Room reading corner
Leaving behind the Lounge, one re-enters the Living lined with white walls. Beyond the Black Wall is the Dining.
The interior boasts an industrial aesthetic achieved by the exposed brick wall, concrete surfaces, and copper finishes.
The vaulted ceiling adds an expansive airy feel that the original home lacked. Now, the wall of windows perfectly frames the gorgeous overlook.
A quiet spot for contemplation takes advantage of the surrounding scenery. Cedar screens provide privacy and filter light, while also picking up on the lines of the exterior vertical siding.
Another original Eichler element which the homeowners have chosen to keep is the concrete masonry fireplace.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
#midcenturymodern #Eames #HermanMiller #lounge #chair #livingrooms #U-vola #speakers #EliteAudioSystems #GretchenRice #KevinFarnham
House Ocho
A wood-burning stove keeps the living room extra-warm and cozy in winter.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
The media room.
Dining + Living
Architect Brian Zulaikha.
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
In the living room, layers of plaster were removed to expose the original brick fireplace surround, and a brick step was added; the black metal gas insert is by Heat &amp; Glo. Tablo Tables from Normann Copenhagen sit on a rug from Safavieh, and the light fixture was designed and fabricated by Nathan Warner of Warbach. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.
Sideboard from One Kings Lane
Sofa by Room &amp; Board, club chairs by Dartbrook Rustic Goods
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design updated a split-level ranch house in Portland by introducing a clean white palette and vintage furnishings.
The main house features Africal mahogany woodwork custom-built to Wright’s specifications.
In the living room, a vintage Paul McCobb sofa, a Gio Ponti side table, and an Eames lounge echo the home’s midcentury architecture—as does the thrifted red Florence Knoll Parallel Bar sofa that lends the room a shot of color.
In an apartment overlooking São Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park—completed in 1954 to commemorate the city’s 400th anniversary—the furniture is as distinctive as the view. Architect Flavio Castro of FCstudio worked closely with the residents to update and outfit the home, which is appointed with a mix of contemporary and Brazilian modern classics. A pair of Sérgio Rodrigues’s Paraty armchairs (in foreground)—designed for Brasilia’s Itamaraty Palace in 1963—face a duo of Jader Almeida’s Isa armchairs in the living area. The green Ro lounge and ottoman are by Jaime Hayon for Fritz Hansen.
An original 1961 Mole armchair and ottoman—an iconic Sérgio Rodrigues design made from oversize tufted leather cushions and rounded wood frames—sits in the office.
Furniture groupings and bright, dramatic accents—like the sapphire banana-fiber rug by Kamy Maison in the main living area—further divide the interior into distinct yet flexible stations. The trio of seating options includes wood-and-cane Cosme Velho armchairs by Claudia Moreira Salles, a plush Soft Dream leather sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform, and a blue Fergana sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Just beyond, a Fina table, also by Salles, joins Marta chairs by Aristeu Pires and Torch pendants by Sylvain Willenz to form the dining area.
FCstudio updated the 5,000-square-foot apartment by removing several walls in central areas to clarify views and simplify the overall floor plan. The firm also custom-designed the Brazilian walnut room divider with a striking geometric pattern that allows light to traverse throughout the living area.
Julien, who runs a design and staging firm, added a chaise longue that she found on eBay.
Living Room with patio
On another floor, this tranquil scene features Charles and Ray's lounge chair as well as the couple's Wire Base Side Tables.
Bruce Livingstone’s seaside getaway in British Columbia features a remarkably open layout. The master bedroom flows into the living room, where Griffin lounge chairs by Lawson-Fenning face a fireplace clad in glass fiber–reinforced concrete panels by Wiersma Masonry.
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