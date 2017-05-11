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All Photos/living/furniture : recliner/lighting : table

Living Room Recliner Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
Living Room
An abstract painting by Fong Min Liao lends a graphic focus on the white walls next to a shelf displaying Amanda’s ceramic collection.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
Here is a peek at the living room looking toward the entry.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
The mezzanine level
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
Sideboard from One Kings Lane
Sofa by Room &amp; Board, club chairs by Dartbrook Rustic Goods
Sofie and her husband searched high and low for a vintage Herman Miller piece, finally finding a 30-year-old Eames lounge chair to complement the family’s living room. The carpet is by Hay, the painting is by Claus Carstensen, and the lamp by Jielde.
In the living room, a vintage Paul McCobb sofa, a Gio Ponti side table, and an Eames lounge echo the home’s midcentury architecture—as does the thrifted red Florence Knoll Parallel Bar sofa that lends the room a shot of color.
In an apartment overlooking São Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park—completed in 1954 to commemorate the city’s 400th anniversary—the furniture is as distinctive as the view. Architect Flavio Castro of FCstudio worked closely with the residents to update and outfit the home, which is appointed with a mix of contemporary and Brazilian modern classics. A pair of Sérgio Rodrigues’s Paraty armchairs (in foreground)—designed for Brasilia’s Itamaraty Palace in 1963—face a duo of Jader Almeida’s Isa armchairs in the living area. The green Ro lounge and ottoman are by Jaime Hayon for Fritz Hansen.
Circa-1940s documents that were filed with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety credit William H. Thomas, who was a very close friend of graphic designer Alvin Lustig, as the house’s “certified architect.” After extensive research conducted by the home’s previous owner, Andy Hackman, the house’s current owner, Andrew Romano, believes the structure was in fact Lustig’s own design.
On another floor, this tranquil scene features Charles and Ray's lounge chair as well as the couple's Wire Base Side Tables.