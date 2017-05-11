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All Photos/living/furniture : recliner/floors : light hardwood

Living Room Recliner Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Clerestory windows pierce the pitched roof on its west side, making the living area, with its custom curved sectional sofa and built-in end tables, full of natural light year-round.
A discerning pairing of treasured art and items lends some corners of the home a gallery-like feel.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
Living Room
Amanda got rid of the mirrored wall and installed FLOS AIM Pendant Lights in the living room.
An abstract painting by Fong Min Liao lends a graphic focus on the white walls next to a shelf displaying Amanda’s ceramic collection.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
Ben Koush has amassed a collection of new and vintage furniture that complements the few pieces he designed himself, like side tables and art stands in the living room.
A hand-cut stone fireplace anchors one corner of the living room, which offers space for several seating areas. Long stretches of wall space also create the perfect canvas for displaying artwork.
Little Kulala Lodge is the ultimate destination for modern desert luxury. It’s strategically located on the private Kulala Wilderness Reserve at the foot of Sossusvlei desert.
By focusing on warming tones and woods throughout the home, Rerucha mixed modern and rustic to create a soothing retreat.
A vintage Svenkt Tenn daybed by Josef Frank, Alvar Aalto stool, and Artek French vintage floor lamp create a colorful nook for lounging.
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The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
Takeshi Nii’s Ny chair is paired with a Reese sofa and cherry Grove nightstand from Room & Board in the living room.
A perfect example of a clean-lined Scandinavian home, Jurmo has an efficient floor plan with large windows and terraces that promote an indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
The angled fireplace is clad in Grove Brickworks field tile from Waterworks – laid vertically with no grout in between.
Gregory Creek Residence - All Seasons Room
The white interiors are bright and airy, integrating a sense of the surrounding nature while also providing spectacular views of Lake Montauk.
Leaving behind the Lounge, one re-enters the Living lined with white walls. Beyond the Black Wall is the Dining.
Here is a peek at the living room looking toward the entry.
The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
The vaulted ceiling adds an expansive airy feel that the original home lacked. Now, the wall of windows perfectly frames the gorgeous overlook.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
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Garden Avenue Renovation - Living Room
A black LC4 chaise lounge from Cassina is paired with an Eames storage shelf from Herman Miller.
Kettal lounge chairs are featured in the wellness center.
The open space is bright an airy, but has the feel of a private retreat in the forest.
The hexagonal wood paneling.
Tung takes in the wooded view from the house’s back deck. Inside, the Goetz sofa, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Aalto stool are all from Herman Miller.The rug and throw are by Emma Gardner.
The living area now feels open and bright and showcases the couple’s appreciation for furniture design and artwork. The family opted for a Camber sectional and rug from Design Within Reach, coffee table from Steven Alan Home, and replica Eames Lounge to outfit the space.
The cabinets above the ribbon fireplace hides the entertainment system.
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
In the living room, layers of plaster were removed to expose the original brick fireplace surround, and a brick step was added; the black metal gas insert is by Heat &amp; Glo. Tablo Tables from Normann Copenhagen sit on a rug from Safavieh, and the light fixture was designed and fabricated by Nathan Warner of Warbach. - Denver, Colorado Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
In the living room, a vintage Paul McCobb sofa, a Gio Ponti side table, and an Eames lounge echo the home’s midcentury architecture—as does the thrifted red Florence Knoll Parallel Bar sofa that lends the room a shot of color.
On another floor, this tranquil scene features Charles and Ray's lounge chair as well as the couple's Wire Base Side Tables.
Jorge finds some time to relax in the living room. Chaise longue by Le Corbusier; coffee table by Noguchi.
Bowie and Malboeuf’s unit occupies three levels facing the property’s backyard. The living-dining room has a mix of vintage pieces—a Wassily chair by Marcel Breuer and an LC4 chaise by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand—alongside furniture from CB2.
Salon of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra Apartment Tented fabric provides separation for the bedroom, and plays off the room's array of textures. Photo by Steve Herud
Bruce Livingstone’s seaside getaway in British Columbia features a remarkably open layout. The master bedroom flows into the living room, where Griffin lounge chairs by Lawson-Fenning face a fireplace clad in glass fiber–reinforced concrete panels by Wiersma Masonry.
A playful approach to furnishings defines the interior. A mix of traditional items and modern pieces, among them an Eames chair and Warren Platner coffee table in the living area, define the home.
Study fitted out with new custom white oak bookshelves