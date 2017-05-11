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All Photos/living/furniture : recliner/furniture : shelves

Living Room Recliner Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Little Kulala Lodge is the ultimate destination for modern desert luxury. It’s strategically located on the private Kulala Wilderness Reserve at the foot of Sossusvlei desert.
This San Francisco home in the Theatre Lofts building, built in 1926 as a movie palace, was given a sophisticated upgrade by LOCZIdesign for a couple. A new study makes it possible for the husband to read and work late into the night, while the wife sleeps upstairs. The modern fireplace is clad in ceramic tile with a subtle textural pattern.
An off-center skylight brings natural light into the living room, where the existing fireplace (inset) was refinished in metallic paint. A fiberglass Koishi pouf by Naoto Fukasawa for Linea sits by an Eames sofa. The painting is by Vanessa Prager.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
Garden Avenue Renovation - Living Room
A black LC4 chaise lounge from Cassina is paired with an Eames storage shelf from Herman Miller.
A wood-burning stove keeps the living room extra-warm and cozy in winter.
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.