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All Photos/living/furniture : desk/fireplace : corner

Living Room Desk Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Main living space
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.