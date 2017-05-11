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All Photos/living/furniture : desk/furniture : shelves

Living Room Desk Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, James Law of James Law Cybertecture turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
“We all work online during the day, so we added two counters for working to our living/dining room,” Tina says.
The contemporary works play off original Modernist pieces from Aalto, such as this brassy pendant light and some classic Aalto stacking stools.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
Two dividing orange bulkheads—which are the box gutters that protrudes through the house—separate the three pavilions. The family congregates in the central pavilion for meals around the dining table, and to relax in the lounge.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Living Area
The existing living room received modern built-in storage and blue paint that syncs with the addition.
Official LLC installed a built-in desk and bed platform in Pool House. The high windows offer a glimpse out to the backyard, and curtains provide privacy when desired.
The use of light colors on the walls and ceiling of The Pacific Pioneer by Handcrafted Movement keeps the two lofted sleeping spaces at either end of the tiny home from feeling claustrophobic, while the blues, greens, and natural wood of the furniture and cabinetry are simple but thoughtful.
The reception desk at Eaton Wellness.
A pullout desk is hidden underneath one of the shelves.
Designed to capture the character of traditional wooden cabins within a contemporary framework, this family residence in Fairplay, Colorado, is comprised of two volumes linked by an outdoor deck.
Across from the entrance door is the kitchen, which features a sink, small oven, hot water tank, fridge, and gas hobs.
The integrity of the house’s midcentury spirit are expressed in its tongue-and-groove construction, clerestory windows, exposed posts and beams, and vaulted ceilings. Concrete block, redwood siding, Douglas fir plywood fit-outs create a warm and textured material contrast.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
"Cornelia is a real rock star," says Latimer of his client-turned-friend. "She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met."
“With a single contribution of natural light -- the windowed facade facing street -- the apartment is designed to be 'turned' towards this light, with its glass rooms. Elements holding the old garage function were kept as witnesses and graphic structures of the apartment,” says Pelcé.
The concrete ceilings and beams from the original garage were retained.
Designed to adapt and expand with the changing needs and budget or its owner, Swallowtail’s structure, and floor plan allows for a flexible arrangement of furniture.
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.
Living Room Looking into Entry Way
Living room