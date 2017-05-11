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All Photos/living/furniture : desk/furniture : ottomans

Living Room Desk Ottomans Design Photos and Ideas

Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.
“We all work online during the day, so we added two counters for working to our living/dining room,” Tina says.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
"The client wanted nook for the speakers and a desk," explains Gerlier. Adding that in order to use the computer nook as a desk, it is necessary to open the set of doors underneath. Gerlier also added an additional oversized nook that serves as a comfortable reading nook.
Now, crisp white walls and the refinished concrete floor conjure the loft's urban roots. Sleek black kitchen cabinets sync up nicely with the new metal railing.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.
Working with project architect Todd Aranaz, Fougeron moved the living room to the ground floor and combined it with the dining area and kitchen. The Stoccolma sofa and ottoman are by Paola Navone for Baxter.
Family room at third level. Laundry concealed behind panels at left