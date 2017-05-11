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All Photos/living/furniture : desk/floors : rug

Living Room Desk Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Owen and Clara reside in an apartment at the back of a83. The bedroom lofts over a kitchen and living area.
The apartment is filled with designerly touches, from a cutout of a Michael Graves drawing (Owen’s mother, Karen, is a principal at Michael Graves Architecture & Design) to a Cold Picnic rug.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Brothers Nima and Soheil relax in the family room on an Eames lounge chair and a custom sofa they designed. “Mid-century architecture draws the outdoor environment indoors,” says Soheil. “There’s a lot of natural light, a lot of ventilation.”
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
A close up of Saksi's "Aura
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
The tiny home sits on the lower portion of the yard. This allowed Blue Truck Studio to design to the maximum allowable height and incorporate high ceilings, which make the space feel bigger.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
The backside of the dark-painted room for the music studio has shelving and display space for books and objects.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
The inside of the casita.
The cozy wood-burning fireplace warms the home when the desert nights turn cold. A rectangular cutout provides a built-in spot to store wood.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel in Palm Springs, California
The couple efficiently divided the space to create fully functional zones. This view is from the bed looking towards the other end of the Airstream.
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The airy living room shows off a monochrome landscape by Petros Koublis framed by an Interior Define sectional and Verellen coffee table. Extra accents include a floor lamp by Bungalow Decor in Westport, block print pillows by Susan Connor, aerrain plant pot, and black urns by Habitat Greenwich. Tying the space together is a rug from Restoration Hardware.
Designed to capture the character of traditional wooden cabins within a contemporary framework, this family residence in Fairplay, Colorado, is comprised of two volumes linked by an outdoor deck.
A look at the small sitting room with sliding doors to the exterior.
Owner Michael Silber introduced an eclectic mix of furniture with help from interior designer Tracey Garet. By the front door, an antique mirror hangs over a rattan desk; the leather T chairs are by Katavolos, Littell &amp; Kelley.
Designed to adapt and expand with the changing needs and budget or its owner, Swallowtail’s structure, and floor plan allows for a flexible arrangement of furniture.
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.
Living Room Looking into Entry Way
Working with project architect Todd Aranaz, Fougeron moved the living room to the ground floor and combined it with the dining area and kitchen. The Stoccolma sofa and ottoman are by Paola Navone for Baxter.
Franson Wreland also designed the court-yard and a pair of 160-square-foot outbuildings—one is used as guest quarters and the other as storage space. While residents Julia and Fatima Olivero-Reinius chat outdoors, Chippie the dog approaches an Asplund desk and a chair by LucidiPevere.
The quaint living space features a stained-glass window, lofted sleeping platform, vaulted ceilings, and arched-sash windows.