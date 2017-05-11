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All Photos/living/furniture : desk/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Desk Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.