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All Photos/living/furniture : desk/furniture : bench

Living Room Desk Bench Design Photos and Ideas

Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, James Law of James Law Cybertecture turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
Foldable furniture helps save space in the small house.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
“The podium, which brings you on eye-level with the monumental arched windows, functions both as a lounge place, a stage, a huge cupboard, and a very long working desk,” says Eklund and ter Beek.
A multi-use podium runs the length of the wall under the windows and facilitates impromptu performances for the creative family that lives here.
Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Living Area
The existing living room received modern built-in storage and blue paint that syncs with the addition.
The Ecocapsule sleeps 1-2 people, and it has a lot of storage packed into its small footprint.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
The couple efficiently divided the space to create fully functional zones. This view is from the bed looking towards the other end of the Airstream.
The living room of J.Lo and A-Rod's Park Avenue apartment.
The corner living/dining room offers both north and east exposures with Central Park and city views.
The use of light colors on the walls and ceiling of The Pacific Pioneer by Handcrafted Movement keeps the two lofted sleeping spaces at either end of the tiny home from feeling claustrophobic, while the blues, greens, and natural wood of the furniture and cabinetry are simple but thoughtful.
A pullout desk is hidden underneath one of the shelves.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte