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All Photos/living/furniture : desk/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Desk Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
The interiors of the home feature light wood-paneled ceilings, large picture windows, and exclusive custom furniture and lighting also designed by Aalto.
Douglas Fir floor boards are laid in a hexagonal pattern on the interior of the studio, where clay plaster walls lend warmth and texture. Skylights flood the space with plenty of sunlight.
The central stair divides the home in two, but internal windows maintain open sight lines between the various spaces.
Oiled oak was used for the cladding of the walls, ceiling, floor, and built-in furniture. The gabled windows and expansive glazing allow natural light to flood throughout.
The cozy wood-burning fireplace warms the home when the desert nights turn cold. A rectangular cutout provides a built-in spot to store wood.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
Designed to capture the character of traditional wooden cabins within a contemporary framework, this family residence in Fairplay, Colorado, is comprised of two volumes linked by an outdoor deck.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
A freestanding Nectre wood-burning stove provides extra warmth in winter, while operable louvers let in cooling breezes in summer.
The open-plan living room is anchored by a wood-burning two-sided fireplace.