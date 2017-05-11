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All Photos/exterior/building type : camper

Exterior Camper Design Photos and Ideas

The Airstream's height and length were extended for comfort and ease, and an HVAC system was installed with hydronic and radiant floor heating.
Jonathan checks the surf from the van’s roof.
Architect Douglas Peterson-Hui built his camper on a trailer purchased at Costco. Its angled structure and plywood exterior feel simultaneously vintage and modern.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
Guests can occupy the front L-shaped seating area comfortably. Sustainable cork flooring, Birch wood built-ins and natural decor form a cohesive palette.
Honeyed light pours through the vintage windows. Peering through the back window, Birch cabinetry and warm-toned decor can be seen.
This model features clean, simple interiors, along with a roof rack that houses 300W of Renogy Eclipse solar panels.
With the average tiny home measuring under 500 square feet, these mini abodes often have to be designed radically different from larger traditional houses. We take a look at seven of the biggest lessons one can learn from tiny home design. No matter if you plan to call a tiny house "home" or not, these key tips are relevant to just about any space, large or small.
Inspired by years of traveling through Europe and Africa in their camper van, a Portuguese couple converted a Mercedes Benz truck into a mobile surf hotel, which is known as the Surf Truck Hotel.
High in the Colorado mountains, this completely off-grid home cleverly fuses art and functionality. Home to a young couple and their two dogs, the eye-catching dwelling showcases the impeccable craftsmanship and creative flair of its occupants. Greg and Stephanie Parham built San Juan Tiny House to include a wavy roof, an angled front prowl, barn wood siding arranged like the rays of the sun, blue ombré shakes on the rear wall, reclaimed materials throughout, and a collapsible front porch, which features a fold-up deck and fold-down awning. On the inside, clever solutions maximize square feet and storage.
Trailers are available in various sizes and feature a king or queen bed with an additional twin bed/sofa. The space also has an indoor bathroom/shower, as well as AC/heater and a deck.
Cruise around the Willamette Valley wine country on one of the bikes that comes with each rental trailer.
Mink Camper also sells gear to get your trailer road-ready including a Webasto heating system, a Bose sound system, and a Cube gas stove.
With rental locations in California, Arizona, and Utah, Off The Grid Rentals is a convenient option for exploring the West Coast.
With a comfy bed, a built-in kitchenette and plenty of storage, this tiny trailer will provide all the amenities needed for a quick getaway.
From funky desert outposts to road-ready rentals, these camper vans and trailers are geared for adventure.
The angular, wood-paneled, "Dune" cabins are self-sufficient tiny houses that can comfortably sleep six guests. They come with a kitchenette, full bathroom, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit and picnic table.
The all-wood Opperland is the newest all-season structure on offer from Dutch company Haaks. The company started by challenging what the outdoor experience can be—and it later transitioned to tiny homes. In less than 100 square feet, their smallest design embodies both the spirit of the outdoors and the functionality of a compact home.
“Every single part of the Living Vehicle design and engineering is completely new for 2020,” says Matthew. “It has a 100% aluminum structure, frame, and floor—with no wood products part of the structural system. It also has outstanding insulation design, with extensive thermal testing for very hot and very cold travel.” The Living Vehicle is wrapped in anodized, marine-grade aluminum that is highly weather-, water-, and scratch-resistant.
A tight budget, a bunch of elbow grease, and a whole lot of love transform these campers, trailers, and buses into incredible homes on wheels.
Give the trekkers and travelers in your life a boost with new gear and inspiration.
Big dreams of downsizing? Check out these affordable tiny homes.
These pretty, mini abodes and their inspiring owners make tiny home living more tempting than ever.
The Mohican tiny home has a starting price of $62,000, and it’s made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio. The 20' tiny home, which can be built in as little as eight weeks, has an unfinished exterior and a light and bright, minimalist interior that packs all the essentials into a compact footprint.
Wisconsin-based ESCAPE, designed the ONE as a transportable tiny home with 276 square feet of adaptable space. The exterior features shou sugi ban siding, and the interior is wrapped in pine. The unit can sleep up to four people, and the pricing begins at just under $50,000.
The Buster is a customizable home by Build Tiny, a family-owned business in Katikati, New Zealand. The compact dwelling features a lofty living space, plenty of natural light, and a surprising amount of storage. Sheathed in two-tone corrugated metal, the home can be ordered either finished or unfinished. The basic shell starts at around $35,382, while a turn-key version is priced at $65,228.
Curved portholes help bring The Wave's marine-inspired look to life.
The exterior is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum.
The 26-foot trailer's aluminum hull draws design inspiration from the tapered bow and stern of a yacht.
Living Vehicle's founder Matthew and Joanna Hofmann in the 2019 model.
Living Vehicle's 2020 model just debuted this week.
Large Andersen windows punctuate Outlook Shelter, merging the indoors and outdoors.
Outlook Shelter epitomizes rugged luxury. "All our features and innovations are integrated in one modular unit, so we can move and operate it quickly," says Peter Mack, founder and CEO of Collective Retreats.
Humble Hand Craft also converts vans into campers with their signature aesthetic.
Whether they downsized for financial freedom, more mobility, or a simpler lifestyle, all tiny home dwellers reduced their ecological footprint, the study showed.
The Airstream was christened the Navajo Maiden after a postcard the couple found inside the Airstream with a picture of a Native American woman and the words "Navajo Maiden" on the front.
With its original aluminum facade polished to a high shine, the fully restored Airstream is designed to go off-the-grid with rooftop solar panels with an inverter, a composting toilet, and a large water tank.
Taking your holiday adventure from land to sea is now easier than ever thanks to the Sealander, a tiny amphibious camper that starts right under $20,000.
Taxa's 2019 Cricket camper is designed for active travelers and starts at $29,000.
An efficient, well-planned layout makes the Vista Boho trailer comfortable for longer trips.
The HC1 features an adaptive interior that can be fully customized to suit different needs.
Gull-wing doors flank a three-quarter-size mattress that sleeps two adults.
EXTERIOR DRIVER SIDE
The couple repainted the exterior with an oil-based paint in a custom-mixed, sea-foam green hue. Fun add-ons include a roof deck for storing paddleboards and stargazing. They can attach hammock posts to the deck to suspend hammocks up high as well.
Witzling and Underwood stepping out of the truck cabin.
The duo continues to embrace the freedom of life on the road. From coast to coast, sea to mountains, park to park, the adventure is endless.
For just $23,000, and some blood, sweat, and tears, Dynamo Ultima transformed a typical sprinter van into a traveling dream home and office.
Gropius’ Bauhaus building in Dessau is a mecca for design lovers.
The Bauhaus bus will travel the world, visiting four cities in celebration of the school's centenary year.
Berlin-based architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel designed the 161-square-foot bus version of the iconic workshop wing of the Bauhaus school building in Dessau.
Designed by Bauhaus founding director Walter Gropius, the school embodies the movement's core principles and values.
The Kugelschiff is a live/work Airstream trailer that can travel the landscape.
An innovative splash of color carries this trailer into compatibility with the pink clouds striating the horizon.
With the residents awake inside, this trailer's burnished glow reflects the sunset.
This stylized vintage trailer is the image of small-scale luxury.
A sky-blue vintage trailer blends in with the sky.
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