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All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/roof material : metal

Exterior Camper Metal Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

The Airstream's height and length were extended for comfort and ease, and an HVAC system was installed with hydronic and radiant floor heating.
Architect Douglas Peterson-Hui built his camper on a trailer purchased at Costco. Its angled structure and plywood exterior feel simultaneously vintage and modern.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
High in the Colorado mountains, this completely off-grid home cleverly fuses art and functionality. Home to a young couple and their two dogs, the eye-catching dwelling showcases the impeccable craftsmanship and creative flair of its occupants. Greg and Stephanie Parham built San Juan Tiny House to include a wavy roof, an angled front prowl, barn wood siding arranged like the rays of the sun, blue ombré shakes on the rear wall, reclaimed materials throughout, and a collapsible front porch, which features a fold-up deck and fold-down awning. On the inside, clever solutions maximize square feet and storage.
“Every single part of the Living Vehicle design and engineering is completely new for 2020,” says Matthew. “It has a 100% aluminum structure, frame, and floor—with no wood products part of the structural system. It also has outstanding insulation design, with extensive thermal testing for very hot and very cold travel.” The Living Vehicle is wrapped in anodized, marine-grade aluminum that is highly weather-, water-, and scratch-resistant.
The Mohican tiny home has a starting price of $62,000, and it’s made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio. The 20' tiny home, which can be built in as little as eight weeks, has an unfinished exterior and a light and bright, minimalist interior that packs all the essentials into a compact footprint.
Wisconsin-based ESCAPE, designed the ONE as a transportable tiny home with 276 square feet of adaptable space. The exterior features shou sugi ban siding, and the interior is wrapped in pine. The unit can sleep up to four people, and the pricing begins at just under $50,000.
The Buster is a customizable home by Build Tiny, a family-owned business in Katikati, New Zealand. The compact dwelling features a lofty living space, plenty of natural light, and a surprising amount of storage. Sheathed in two-tone corrugated metal, the home can be ordered either finished or unfinished. The basic shell starts at around $35,382, while a turn-key version is priced at $65,228.
Curved portholes help bring The Wave's marine-inspired look to life.
The exterior is crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum.
The 26-foot trailer's aluminum hull draws design inspiration from the tapered bow and stern of a yacht.
Living Vehicle's 2020 model just debuted this week.
The Airstream was christened the Navajo Maiden after a postcard the couple found inside the Airstream with a picture of a Native American woman and the words "Navajo Maiden" on the front.
With its original aluminum facade polished to a high shine, the fully restored Airstream is designed to go off-the-grid with rooftop solar panels with an inverter, a composting toilet, and a large water tank.
Taking your holiday adventure from land to sea is now easier than ever thanks to the Sealander, a tiny amphibious camper that starts right under $20,000.
Taxa's 2019 Cricket camper is designed for active travelers and starts at $29,000.
An efficient, well-planned layout makes the Vista Boho trailer comfortable for longer trips.
Gull-wing doors flank a three-quarter-size mattress that sleeps two adults.
EXTERIOR DRIVER SIDE
The couple repainted the exterior with an oil-based paint in a custom-mixed, sea-foam green hue. Fun add-ons include a roof deck for storing paddleboards and stargazing. They can attach hammock posts to the deck to suspend hammocks up high as well.
Gropius’ Bauhaus building in Dessau is a mecca for design lovers.
The Bauhaus bus will travel the world, visiting four cities in celebration of the school's centenary year.
Berlin-based architect Van Bo Le-Mentzel designed the 161-square-foot bus version of the iconic workshop wing of the Bauhaus school building in Dessau.
Designed by Bauhaus founding director Walter Gropius, the school embodies the movement's core principles and values.
The Kugelschiff is a live/work Airstream trailer that can travel the landscape.
The exterior of the Cashio's Airstream Sovereign.
Staying true to Airstream founder Wally Byam Credo’s mission “to provide a more satisfying, meaningful way of travel that offers complete travel independence, wherever and whenever you choose to go,” Airstream recently released the new Basecamp—the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet.
Brian and Joni Buzarde’s self-designed home sits on a customized chassis by PJ Trailers that’s just eight and a half feet wide. The 236-square-foot trailer is clad in cedar.
The Lume Traveler’s kitchen is accessed from a rear hatch similar to a teardrop trailer. There is also a 40-liter fridge below the counter that slides out as needed, with plenty of storage for all your cooking supplies.
The boxy retro profile is unique and appealing.
Imagine effortless camping in style and nighttime star-gazing in bed.
Custom outdoor furniture sits on the decks of each trailer.
Each trailer has an eclectic mix of decor, combining simple and custom furnishings with colorful textiles from around the world.
Trailers are available in various sizes and feature a king or queen bed with an additional twin bed/sofa. The space also has an indoor bathroom/shower, as well as AC/heater and a deck.
Living Vehicle's T27 Life model starts at $150,000, and the company is launching more affordable units this summer.
Large acrylic windows provide expansive views of the outdoors.
The stainless steel ladder doubles as a helpful staircase for entering the chassis on land, as well as a railing in water.
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.
Named ESCAPE One, this tiny 276-square-foot Park Model RV trailer has an exterior of Shou Sugi Ban siding and light colored pine wood interiors.
Revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all new living space.