Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/building type : tiny home

Exterior Camper Tiny Home Design Photos and Ideas

With the average tiny home measuring under 500 square feet, these mini abodes often have to be designed radically different from larger traditional houses. We take a look at seven of the biggest lessons one can learn from tiny home design. No matter if you plan to call a tiny house "home" or not, these key tips are relevant to just about any space, large or small.
High in the Colorado mountains, this completely off-grid home cleverly fuses art and functionality. Home to a young couple and their two dogs, the eye-catching dwelling showcases the impeccable craftsmanship and creative flair of its occupants. Greg and Stephanie Parham built San Juan Tiny House to include a wavy roof, an angled front prowl, barn wood siding arranged like the rays of the sun, blue ombré shakes on the rear wall, reclaimed materials throughout, and a collapsible front porch, which features a fold-up deck and fold-down awning. On the inside, clever solutions maximize square feet and storage.
The angular, wood-paneled, "Dune" cabins are self-sufficient tiny houses that can comfortably sleep six guests. They come with a kitchenette, full bathroom, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit and picnic table.
The all-wood Opperland is the newest all-season structure on offer from Dutch company Haaks. The company started by challenging what the outdoor experience can be—and it later transitioned to tiny homes. In less than 100 square feet, their smallest design embodies both the spirit of the outdoors and the functionality of a compact home.
Big dreams of downsizing? Check out these affordable tiny homes.
These pretty, mini abodes and their inspiring owners make tiny home living more tempting than ever.
The Mohican tiny home has a starting price of $62,000, and it’s made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio. The 20' tiny home, which can be built in as little as eight weeks, has an unfinished exterior and a light and bright, minimalist interior that packs all the essentials into a compact footprint.
Wisconsin-based ESCAPE, designed the ONE as a transportable tiny home with 276 square feet of adaptable space. The exterior features shou sugi ban siding, and the interior is wrapped in pine. The unit can sleep up to four people, and the pricing begins at just under $50,000.
The Buster is a customizable home by Build Tiny, a family-owned business in Katikati, New Zealand. The compact dwelling features a lofty living space, plenty of natural light, and a surprising amount of storage. Sheathed in two-tone corrugated metal, the home can be ordered either finished or unfinished. The basic shell starts at around $35,382, while a turn-key version is priced at $65,228.
Whether they downsized for financial freedom, more mobility, or a simpler lifestyle, all tiny home dwellers reduced their ecological footprint, the study showed.
EXTERIOR DRIVER SIDE
Witzling and Underwood stepping out of the truck cabin.
The 180-square-foot RV is currently parked on their lot in Ventura, California.
exterior view of the house
exterior view of the house
Living Vehicle's T27 Life model starts at $150,000, and the company is launching more affordable units this summer.
Large for a tiny house RV, but still small - especially in the western landscape.
A lightweight frame enclosed with taut fabric and sheets of Jobert Okume marine plywood are used for this 44-square-foot hybrid prefab trailer house.
The house can accommodation a range of optional extras such as shelving, storage, window or door additions, awnings, planter boxes, and more.
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.
A peek at the back side of the trailer where the front door is located.
Th towable, double-axe trailer home is 28 feet long.
A custom rock wall system that takes care of the couple's shared passion for bouldering.
Nicknamed “Woody”, this 236-square-foot trailer which has taken a young, upwardly-mobile couple from Austin, Texas, to the Rocky Mountains hamlet of Marble, Colorado. The trailer, which cost just around $50,000 to build has modern birch-veneer plywood fit outs and skylights, and accommodates a half-size refrigerator, eight-inch-deep storage compartments built into the floor, a loft bed and even a galvanized-steel cow trough bathtub.