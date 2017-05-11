Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/siding material : wood

Exterior Camper Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Douglas Peterson-Hui built his camper on a trailer purchased at Costco. Its angled structure and plywood exterior feel simultaneously vintage and modern.
Designed by architect Douglas Peterson-Hui during the COVID-19 pandemic, this camper has enough space for two people to sleep, cook, and stay out of the rain while camping.
High in the Colorado mountains, this completely off-grid home cleverly fuses art and functionality. Home to a young couple and their two dogs, the eye-catching dwelling showcases the impeccable craftsmanship and creative flair of its occupants. Greg and Stephanie Parham built San Juan Tiny House to include a wavy roof, an angled front prowl, barn wood siding arranged like the rays of the sun, blue ombré shakes on the rear wall, reclaimed materials throughout, and a collapsible front porch, which features a fold-up deck and fold-down awning. On the inside, clever solutions maximize square feet and storage.
The angular, wood-paneled, "Dune" cabins are self-sufficient tiny houses that can comfortably sleep six guests. They come with a kitchenette, full bathroom, and an outdoor patio with a fire pit and picnic table.
The all-wood Opperland is the newest all-season structure on offer from Dutch company Haaks. The company started by challenging what the outdoor experience can be—and it later transitioned to tiny homes. In less than 100 square feet, their smallest design embodies both the spirit of the outdoors and the functionality of a compact home.
Big dreams of downsizing? Check out these affordable tiny homes.
These pretty, mini abodes and their inspiring owners make tiny home living more tempting than ever.
The Mohican tiny home has a starting price of $62,000, and it’s made by Amish craftsmen in Ohio. The 20' tiny home, which can be built in as little as eight weeks, has an unfinished exterior and a light and bright, minimalist interior that packs all the essentials into a compact footprint.
Wisconsin-based ESCAPE, designed the ONE as a transportable tiny home with 276 square feet of adaptable space. The exterior features shou sugi ban siding, and the interior is wrapped in pine. The unit can sleep up to four people, and the pricing begins at just under $50,000.
Humble Hand Craft also converts vans into campers with their signature aesthetic.
An efficient, well-planned layout makes the Vista Boho trailer comfortable for longer trips.
EXTERIOR DRIVER SIDE
Witzling and Underwood stepping out of the truck cabin.
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
Brian and Joni Buzarde’s self-designed home sits on a customized chassis by PJ Trailers that’s just eight and a half feet wide. The 236-square-foot trailer is clad in cedar.
"I designed it to have as few right angles as possible, so that it would cut through the high winds on the freeway, but also look unique," says Witzling.
A lightweight frame enclosed with taut fabric and sheets of Jobert Okume marine plywood are used for this 44-square-foot hybrid prefab trailer house.
+Farm is based in upstate New York, where land can be cheap but new housing prohibitively expensive: when a resident breaks ground on a waterfront site, their taxes can dramatically increase. What if new housing didn't need to technically break ground? "Our thought," says +Farm Director William Haskas, was "let's discuss ideas for a new type of dwelling....one that could potential help the people that actually live in the area."
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.
A peek at the back side of the trailer where the front door is located.
Th towable, double-axe trailer home is 28 feet long.
A custom rock wall system that takes care of the couple's shared passion for bouldering.
A super-insulated envelope and a heat-recovery ventilator help keep the Leaf House comfortably warm, even in the brutally cold Canadian winters.
"I like the more boxy, modern look," Herbert says, "and I think it fits the small space better. You have more space in a box. As soon as you put a peak on a roof, you lose a lot of that usable space."
The Leaf House is a lightweight, mobile trailer that was carefully engineered to weigh less than 5,000 pounds. The designer, Laird Herbert, used a metal-mesh, open-joint rainscreen as the cladding on the front end, and spruce pine at the back.
The structure is super-insulated, making use of quad-paned windows and vacuum-insulated panels.
Built with modernist industrial techniques, this tiny 44-square-foot, teardrop-shaped hybrid prefab trailer has a boat-like shell, that was built with lightweight frame enclosed with taut fabric and sheets of Jobert Okume marine plywood.
Nicknamed “Woody”, this 236-square-foot trailer which has taken a young, upwardly-mobile couple from Austin, Texas, to the Rocky Mountains hamlet of Marble, Colorado. The trailer, which cost just around $50,000 to build has modern birch-veneer plywood fit outs and skylights, and accommodates a half-size refrigerator, eight-inch-deep storage compartments built into the floor, a loft bed and even a galvanized-steel cow trough bathtub.
Named ESCAPE One, this tiny 276-square-foot Park Model RV trailer has an exterior of Shou Sugi Ban siding and light colored pine wood interiors.