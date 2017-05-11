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All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/roof material : shingles

Exterior Camper Shingles Roof Material Design Photos and Ideas

These pretty, mini abodes and their inspiring owners make tiny home living more tempting than ever.
Witzling and Underwood stepping out of the truck cabin.
"I designed it to have as few right angles as possible, so that it would cut through the high winds on the freeway, but also look unique," says Witzling.