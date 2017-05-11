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All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/building type : airstream

Exterior Camper Airstream Design Photos and Ideas

The Airstream was christened the Navajo Maiden after a postcard the couple found inside the Airstream with a picture of a Native American woman and the words "Navajo Maiden" on the front.
With its original aluminum facade polished to a high shine, the fully restored Airstream is designed to go off-the-grid with rooftop solar panels with an inverter, a composting toilet, and a large water tank.
The Kugelschiff is a live/work Airstream trailer that can travel the landscape.
The exterior of the Cashio's Airstream Sovereign.
Staying true to Airstream founder Wally Byam Credo’s mission “to provide a more satisfying, meaningful way of travel that offers complete travel independence, wherever and whenever you choose to go,” Airstream recently released the new Basecamp—the lightest trailer in the Airstream fleet.
A trailer at El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas.