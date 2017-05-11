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All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/roofline : butterfly

Exterior Camper Butterfly Roofline Design Photos and Ideas

The house can accommodation a range of optional extras such as shelving, storage, window or door additions, awnings, planter boxes, and more.
With a base price of $79,000, this 194-square-foot trailer is a complete tiny house on wheels and offers its owners flexibility of layout, as well as a wide range of optional customizations.