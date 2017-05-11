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All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/building type : small home

Exterior Camper Small Home Design Photos and Ideas

Brian and Joni Buzarde’s self-designed home sits on a customized chassis by PJ Trailers that’s just eight and a half feet wide. The 236-square-foot trailer is clad in cedar.
exterior view of the house
exterior view of the house