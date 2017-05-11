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All Photos/exterior/building type : camper/building type : shed

Exterior Camper Shed Design Photos and Ideas

On property, Chef Ludo Lefebvre of L.A.’s outstanding Petit Trois serves up Coffee & Waffles in the hotel’s charming 1947 Airstream trailer. The spot offers locally-roasted coffee and specialty waffles—try the ham and gruyère waffle, or the coconut and dried shrimp.