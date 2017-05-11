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All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
Villa Hohenlohe by Philipp Architekten won the prestigious Hugo Häring Award in 2014.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
dining table
dining room
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
White-washed birch plywood has been used for the interior walls.
The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
The dining area features an 'Oracle' pendant by Christopher Boots, as well as a painting by Joshua Yeldham.
A dramatic outdoor linear fireplace continues from the dining area to the sunken lounge.
The Tadeo dining table by Walter Knoll is combined with Tokyo chairs by Bensen.
Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.
Haven of Reflection | Olson Kundig
Dinning room-VILLA CP
Open Kitchen and dinning room-VILLA CP