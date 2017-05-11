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All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
A dramatic outdoor linear fireplace continues from the dining area to the sunken lounge.
The Tadeo dining table by Walter Knoll is combined with Tokyo chairs by Bensen.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.
Haven of Reflection | Olson Kundig