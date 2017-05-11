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All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/floors : cork

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.