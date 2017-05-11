Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
Villa Hohenlohe by Philipp Architekten won the prestigious Hugo Häring Award in 2014.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
dining table
dining room
View from Kitchen
Dinning room-VILLA CP
Open Kitchen and dinning room-VILLA CP