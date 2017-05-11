Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/floors : concrete

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
Dinning room-VILLA CP
Open Kitchen and dinning room-VILLA CP