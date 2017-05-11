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All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
Dining rooms don't have to be overly formal and stuffy. We especially love the custom credenza and the Sarus Mobile
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
Large windows pulls views of the landscape indoors to create an immersive experience in the open-plan living spaces.
White-washed birch plywood has been used for the interior walls.
The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
The dining area features an 'Oracle' pendant by Christopher Boots, as well as a painting by Joshua Yeldham.
Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.