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All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
Dinning room-VILLA CP