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All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/fireplace : two sided

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The tea room is illuminated by an Akari UF3-Q Light Sculpture by Isamu Noguchi in the corner.
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
The renovation restored the built-in brick planter and exchanged the carpeting for sleek white terrazzo floors.