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All Photos/dining/fireplace : gas burning/lighting : wall

Dining Room Gas Burning Fireplace Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.