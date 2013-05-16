Home Tours
The Furniture Issue
Like
Share
A “Glee” Star’s L.A. Home
Special Report: Our Guide to Selecting the Perfect Sofa
Stories
Togo Sofa by Ligne Roset Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
Love it or hate it, the distinctive silhouette of Ligne Roset’s most enduring sofa model celebrates 40 years of booming business.
By
Aaron Britt
-
6 years
ago
6 Low-VOC Pink Paint Colors
Cover bare walls with any of these six rose-colored options from Sherwin-Williams, Devine Colors, and Glidden.
Product Spotlight: Woven Lamp and Accessory Design
The contemporary design scene is rife with reclaimed-timber furniture and reawakened cottage industries. Now weaving is about to have its moment in the spotlight.
Product Spotlight: Modern Side Tables
When “couch surfing” better describes online shopping in the den than overnight guests, it may be time to pick a side table with laptops in mind.
A Pedigreed Midcentury Joins the Spokane Register of Historic Places
The Ferris Residence by Bruce Walker was tailor-made for its inhabitants and environs.
Furniture Designer Spotlight: La Chance
An enterprising duo mines their respective creative and business backgrounds to create a furniture collection with French roots and universal appeal.
Compact Wooden Home in Japan
A distinctive wooden pattern lines the walls, floors, and ceilings of this compact home in Japan.
An Angular Copper-Clad Apartment Building in Italy
Perched in the Dolomite mountains, an angular copper-clad apartment building echoes the topography of its site.
3 New Book Releases: The Life and Work of Le Corbusier
2012 marked what would have been the 125th birthday of the great French architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, better known to the world as Le Corbusier.
Iconic Furniture Cameos on Charles Schulz's Peanuts
In a comic strip that appeared March 1, 1953, a Knoll Hardoy butterfly chair and an Eames LCW occupy a living room—the first appearance of mid-century modern furniture in Peanuts.
Modern Furniture Fit for a Classic Eichler
Seeking a modern shell for their mid-century pieces, a pair of collectors found a relatively untouched Eichler in San Rafael, California—and a built-in excuse to acquire more...
Modern Meets Ancient in a Renovated Italian Vacation Home
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica+Roberto Palomba carve a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento, filling it with custom creations and their greatest hits.
An Aluminum-Clad Green Energy Home in England
Green Orchard, the home Paul Archer designed for his parents outside Bristol, England, sows the seeds of an active retirement.
The Modern Renovated Home of Glee Star Jayma Mays
Armed with a keen eye for design and a yen for vintage furniture shopping, Glee star Jayma Mays and actor Adam Campbell revitalize a formerly jumbled Los Angeles house.
A Furniture Collector's Renovated Flat in Paris
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels.
A Neoclassical Gallery Home in Belgium
In this Brussels mansion, nothing has a price tag, but almost everything is for sale. Here, two design experts curate their fantasy house.
Jean Prouvé's Design Legacy
An exhibition showcasing the ins and outs of Jean Prouvé’s industrial design aesthetic is the final word on the French master’s legacy.