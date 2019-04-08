The Modern Renovated Home of Glee Star Jayma Mays
Dwell Magazine + Renovations

The Modern Renovated Home of Glee Star Jayma Mays

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds
Armed with a keen eye for design and a yen for vintage furniture shopping, Glee star Jayma Mays and actor Adam Campbell revitalize a formerly jumbled Los Angeles house.

After nearly a year and a half of house hunting, Jayma Mays and Adam Campbell decided to make a Los Feliz abode in need of an overhaul their first home. By paring the 1920s Spanish colonial house back to its essentials and adding a well-selected group of mid-century and contemporary furniture, the couple created a showpiece of Southern California living.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.