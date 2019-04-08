A Furniture Collector's Renovated Flat in Paris

Even the quickest visit to Jean-Christophe Aumas’s 10th-arrondissement flat in Paris immediately divulges a pulse-quickening array of influences: Here it’s flashy interior designer David Hicks, there sunbaked California, there Gio Ponti. Whatever whimsical drama Aumas has conjured in his home, a fun house of carefully curated bric-a-brac, splashes of unexpected color, and rare vintage furniture, he’s come by it honestly. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for the likes of Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and others. For Galliano, he once filled a window with a gigantic wave of shredded paper, and a display at the French department store Printemps involved live birds and sheep. The woolly quadrupeds were apparently well-behaved. "The only problem was they left the droppings absolutely everywhere," he recalls.