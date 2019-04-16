A Neoclassical Gallery Home in Belgium

In 2010, Ike Udechuku and Kathryn Smith moved into a neoclassical house in the Saint-Gilles district and set out to create what Udechuku calls "a gallery of the living experience." Several times a year, they partner with European galleries in presenting rare and choice furniture, objects, and art in their home. They live with the items they borrow­—eating breakfast at a one-of-a-kind Danish dining table, sipping wine on an iconic sofa—and welcome collectors and visitors into their home to experience (and purchase) design icons in situ. "These pieces are intended by their makers to be used, not to be in a museum," says Udechuku. Here, Smith sits on a vintage rosewood bench designed by the Swiss-born British architect Richard Seifert.