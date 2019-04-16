3 New Book Releases: The Life and Work of Le Corbusier
3 New Book Releases: The Life and Work of Le Corbusier

By Kelsey Keith
2012 marked what would have been the 125th birthday of the great French architect Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, better known to the world as Le Corbusier.

And with anniversaries come books: Take a gander at three new releases that profile the life and work of Corbu, from his experiments in architectural documentation (Le Corbusier and the Power of Photography, Thames & Hudson) to his last building (Le Corbusier’s Pavilion for Zurich, Lars Müller Publishers) and a career retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (Le Corbusier: An Atlas of Modern Landscapes, D.A.P.).

